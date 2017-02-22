SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS

2 dead after wrong-way crash along I-94 in Jackson County

Posted 11:44 AM, February 22, 2017

LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead following a crash involving a wrong-way driver along Interstate 94 in southern Michigan.

The Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety says a 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman who were in the vehicle heading the wrong way died in the crash. It happened just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday in Jackson County’s Leoni Township.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports the vehicle collided with a semi-truck in the eastbound lanes. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital and was listed in good condition.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released. The crash is under investigation.

