Battle Creek Central outlasts Portage Central in overtime

Posted 12:06 AM, February 22, 2017, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich --  Demetrius Craig scored a game-high 21 points and Juan Warren added 15 points and 12 rebounds as Battle Creek Central(15-3) beat Portage Central (14-3) 56-52 in overtime. Johnny Maier led the Mustangs with 19 points.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s