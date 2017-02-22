BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- Demetrius Craig scored a game-high 21 points and Juan Warren added 15 points and 12 rebounds as Battle Creek Central(15-3) beat Portage Central (14-3) 56-52 in overtime. Johnny Maier led the Mustangs with 19 points.
Battle Creek Central outlasts Portage Central in overtime
