HOLLAND, Mich -- The Hope women's basketball team has won at least 20 games in 19 straight seasons. This week the Flying Dutch are headed to Trine University for the MIAA conference tournament to play Calvin in the first semifinal Friday at 5:30 p.m..

One of the main reasons for Hope's success this season is sophomore Francesca Buchanan who leads the team averaging 15.4 points per game.