Cement truck tips in Spring Lake

Posted 12:52 PM, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 12:58PM, February 22, 2017

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Emergency responders were called to the scene of a cement truck crash Wednesday in Spring Lake.

The crash was reported at about 11:05 a.m. at 3rd and Maple Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said at least one person was injured, but the severity of the injuries was unknown.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story

2 comments

  • steve

    Evidently, 17 didn’t believe another reader and me when we clarified the difference between concrete and cement last week when the concrete truck tipped over in Holland last week. The trucks were both carrying concrete, 17, CONCRETE. Got it?

