Cement truck tips in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich. —¬†Emergency responders were called to the scene of a cement truck crash Wednesday in Spring Lake.

The crash was reported at about 11:05 a.m. at 3rd and Maple Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said at least one person was injured, but the severity of the injuries was unknown.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story