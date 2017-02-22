Cement truck tips in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Emergency responders were called to the scene of a cement truck crash Wednesday in Spring Lake.
Photo Gallery
The crash was reported at about 11:05 a.m. at 3rd and Maple Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said at least one person was injured, but the severity of the injuries was unknown.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
This is a developing story
43.080512 -86.217559
2 comments
Old Bob
I wonder if there is any possibility cement trucks might be a little top heavy. Maybe someone should tell the drivers that.
steve
Evidently, 17 didn’t believe another reader and me when we clarified the difference between concrete and cement last week when the concrete truck tipped over in Holland last week. The trucks were both carrying concrete, 17, CONCRETE. Got it?