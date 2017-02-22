Davenport women edge Aquinas in WHAC quarterfinal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Hannah Wilkerson scored 14 points off the bench as Davenport beat Aquinas 64-61 in a WHAC tournament quarterfinal Wednesday night. The Saints led by 3 after one quarter and 61-60 with 44 seconds to play. Two Chri Carter free throws gave the Panthers the lead with 15 seconds left. Deiona Rogers led Aquinas with 19 points, Bri Spica added 15.