GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Hannah Wilkerson scored 14 points off the bench as Davenport beat Aquinas 64-61 in a WHAC tournament quarterfinal Wednesday night. The Saints led by 3 after one quarter and 61-60 with 44 seconds to play. Two Chri Carter free throws gave the Panthers the lead with 15 seconds left. Deiona Rogers led Aquinas with 19 points, Bri Spica added 15.
Davenport women edge Aquinas in WHAC quarterfinal
