Davenport women edge Aquinas in WHAC quarterfinal

Posted 11:03 PM, February 22, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Hannah Wilkerson scored 14 points off the bench as Davenport beat Aquinas 64-61 in a WHAC tournament quarterfinal Wednesday night.  The Saints led by 3 after one quarter and 61-60 with 44 seconds to play.  Two Chri Carter free throws gave the Panthers the lead with 15 seconds left.  Deiona Rogers led Aquinas with 19 points, Bri Spica added 15.

