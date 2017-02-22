SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Grand Rapids is alive with “The Sound of Music” at DeVos Performance Hall

Posted 11:41 AM, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:39AM, February 22, 2017

Grand Rapids is alive with the sound of music, the musical to be exact!

Actors Ben Davis (Captain Von Trapp) and Paige Silvester (Leisl) came on the Morning Mix to talk about their experience on stage performing The Sound of Music.

The award winning musical is being performed on stage at DeVos Performance Hall now through February 26 at the following times:

  • Tuesday, February 21- 7:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, February 22- 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, February 23- 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, February 24- 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 25- 2:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 25- 8:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, February 26- 1:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, February 26- 6:30 p.m.

To order tickets, click here.

