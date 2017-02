× Heart-Healthy cooking in your own home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – February is Heart Month so we’re getting in the kitchen to show you how easy and tasty it is to create healthy dishes in your own home.

Steve Dorey is the Executive Chef with Spectrum Health who helps create meals for the patients and staff.

He’s showing FOX 17’s Annie Szatkowski how to make three easy and healthy meals in 30 minutes or less.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Quinoa, Oats, and Barley Porridge