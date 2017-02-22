SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Innovative new treatment for chronic back pain without pain pills

CHESTERFIELD, Miss. — It’s being called a breakthrough for back-pain; it’s a spinal implant that is taking away the agony without the pain pills.
It’s a new procedure out of St.Louis that patients say is working very well.

A total of 50 patients have had this implant installed just in the past year and so far they all have reported remarkable results. For more information, click here.

 

