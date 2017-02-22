Job cuts happening in two state agencies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich. -- Job cuts are headed to the Unemployment Insurance Agency and the Workforce Development Agency, according to the Talent Investment Agency.

The TIA oversees a number of departments and said 21 management positions will be cut as part of the agency's restructuring efforts.

In January, TIA director Wanda Stokes previously told us she's examining the UIA from top to bottom in the wake of those false fraud claims which cost Michigan citizens millions of dollars. It's an issue the Problem Solvers first exposed nearly two years ago.

However, a state spokesperson said the majority of the current cuts are happening within the Workforce Development Agency. The state said the move is not about saving money. Instead, it's about eliminating a number management positions and creating more customer service-related positions.

"Right now, we are focused on the people and measuring what is the best way we can create these new jobs or align these positions to make sure residents are getting the services they expect and deserve," Dave Murray, the spokesperson for the Talent and Economic Development Corporation said.

Murray said 'seniority rights' will be factored in for those losing their job and the affected individuals will meet with human resources over the next few weeks to figure out their next step.