× Kalamazoo Public Schools files joint lawsuit against state over potential school closures

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools signed onto a joint lawsuit against the Michigan School Reform Office after they threatened to close two of their schools last month.

In January, the state said they’re looking at closing 38 under-performing schools across Michigan. Washington Writers Academy and Woodward School for Research and Technology are two of the schools in Kalamazoo being watched.

However, Kalamazoo Public school officials say both schools have met the state’s requirements for improvements.

Saginaw Public Schools are filing the lawsuit with Kalamazoo. Both schools say in a release that the suit was unanimously approved by both Boards of Education last week.

In Muskegon Heights, the Muskegon Heights Academy is listed. More than half of the 38 schools on the possible chopping block are in Detroit.