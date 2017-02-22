Mark Wahlberg posts golf video from Grand Rapids visit

Cold today! ⛳️ A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 21, 2017 at 3:04pm PST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Actor Mark Wahlberg visited West Michigan on Tuesday, and set aside some time to play golf.

“We’re in Grand Rapids, Michigan… playing golf, in February. This is crazy,” Wahlberg says in a video posted to his Instragram account.

The video was recorded at Thornapple Pointe Golf Club.

Sources tell FOX 17 the actor was also seen at Meijer’s corporate offices in Walker during his visit. However, the reason for his visit remains unknown.

Meijer did not immediately respond to FOX 17’s request for comment.

Wahlberg is an actor, former model and businessman. He was the frontman for the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch and has also appeared in a number of films including Deepwater Horizon, The Fighter and The Departed.

Wahlberg and his brothers have also created a burger restaurant franchise called Wahlburgers. The only Wahlburgers restaurant in Michigan is in Greektown in Detroit.

The actor told local media he fell in love with the Motor City while shooting Transformers 5 there.