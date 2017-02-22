National Margarita Day with Cabaña Tres Amigos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's National Margarita Day, and what better way to celebrate than making our very own drinks?

Ricky from Cabaña Tres Amigos showed the Morning Mix how to create three of their favorite margaritas.

Top Shelf Margarita (Frozen or On the Rocks)

Choice of Tequila

Grand Marnier

Cointreau

Fresh lime

Lemon

Orange juice

Agave Nectar

Beer-Rita

Tequila El Jimador

Grand Marnier

Cointreau

Sprite

Lime and lemon juice

Coronita (on top)

Sangre Del Diablo (Frozen or On the Rocks)

Lemon and lime margarita (made with Tequila el Tesoro)

Lambrusco Wine (on top)

If you want to try one of their signature margaritas, Cabaña Tres Amigos is located on 1409 60th Street Southeast in Kentwood.

For more information or to look at their weekly specials, call (616) 281-6891 or visit cabanatresamigos.com.