× ‘Orange is the New Black’ author speaking in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Piper Kerman, author of “Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison,” will speak in Grand Rapids next month.

Kerman is scheduled to speak at Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain St. NE, on March 7 at 7 p.m.

The speech is intended to bring focus to “the plight of women behind bars,” according to a spokesperson for Humanity for Prisoners, which is organizing the event.

Tickets for the event are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Student tickets are $10. Funds from ticket sales are being used to support Humanity for Prisoners, an inmate advocacy organization based in Michigan.

Kerman’s memoir was adapted into the Emmy-winning Netflix series “Orange is the New Black.”

For more details on the event, click here