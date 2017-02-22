Quinoa, Oat & Barley Porridge: serves 4

1/2 cup (125 mL) each: quinoa, quick oats, pearl barley

4 cups (1L) water + more if needed (depends on consistency)

½ cup Dried Cherries

½ cup raisins

1 cup coconut milk

1/4 tsp Kosher Salt

In fine-mesh strainer, combine quinoa, oats and barley. Rinse well under cold running water. Transfer to medium saucepan. Add 4 cups (1L) water and salt. Bring to . boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low; cover. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until water is absorbed, about 20 to 30 minutes. Add cherries and raisins, taste; if grains aren’t cooked to your liking, add another 1 cup (250 mL) water and continue to simmer.

Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, 5 minutes