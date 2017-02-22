SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich -- Caleb Eustice scored 25 points to lead Schoolcraft (16-1) to a 63-47 win over previously unbeaten Hackett Catholic Prep (16-1). The win pulls the Eagles even with Irish for 1st place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Valley Division with 2 games to play. Coopers Smith led Hackett with 18 points.
Schoolcraft beats Hackett to pull even in the SAC Valley
-
Hackett Catholic stays unbeaten with win over Schoolcraft
-
Hackett girls use big 2nd half to beat Schoolcraft
-
Hackett Catholic Wins 68-46
-
Galesburg-Augusta Beats Schoolcraft
-
Schoolcraft suffers over-time loss to Lumen Christi in district final
-
-
Tyler Bosma leads West Ottawa to Win Over Holland
-
Ferris State beats GVSU for 13th straight win
-
Kalamazoo Hackett beats Muskegon CC in 1st Annual Catholic Invitational
-
Hamilton Girls Win 45-43
-
Van Tubbergen leads West Ottawa to win over Old Redford
-
-
Bridges-led No. 13 Michigan State tops Miss Valley St 100-53
-
Cinderella season takes Kent City HS into district finals
-
Boonyasith leads Jenison to win over Zeeland East