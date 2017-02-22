Schoolcraft beats Hackett to pull even in the SAC Valley

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich -- Caleb Eustice scored 25 points to lead Schoolcraft (16-1) to a 63-47 win over previously unbeaten Hackett Catholic Prep (16-1).  The win pulls the Eagles even with Irish for 1st place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Valley Division with 2 games to play.  Coopers Smith led Hackett with 18 points.

