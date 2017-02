OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A section of freeway is shut down after a crash involving a semi and several other vehicles near Hudsonville.

Ottawa County dispatch says it happened around 5:14 p.m. on eastbound I-196 after 32nd Avenue. There, a semi and at least two vehicles crashed into each other.

The highway is shut down after 32nd Avenue. Injuries are not known at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew working to learn more.