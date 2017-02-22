SCHOOL CLOSINGS DUE TO ILLNESS

Semi crash shuts down section of I-196 in Ottawa County

Posted 5:39 PM, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 07:26PM, February 22, 2017
EB I-196 near 32nd Ave. Courtesy Kyle Piers.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A section of freeway is shut down after a crash involving two semi-trucks and two other vehicles near Hudsonville.

Ottawa County dispatch says it happened around 5:14 p.m. on eastbound I-196 after 32nd Avenue. One of the semis rear-ended into another semi, causing it to crash into two other vehicles.

Deputies at the scene say two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries: the driver of the semi that was rear-ended for a back injury, and a driver of one of the vehicles for a chest injury.

All lanes on the highway have been re-opened since the crash.

