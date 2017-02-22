State Rep proposes legislation that allows customers to opt out of smart meters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. -- For nearly two years, FOX 17 has been investigating estimated meter reads employed by Consumers Energy that had ’ electric bills sky-rocket into the thousands. The issue then: some meters weren't able to be checked as frequently as needed, so bill estimates were used until they could check them out.

Consumers Energy’s main solution was to install smart meters; a technology that wouldn’t need people to actual read the meters and record energy usage automatically. But now, new legislation could put a wrench in their plans.

State representative Gary Glenn from Midland is proposing legislation to let people opt out of the smart meter installation with no extra costs. The question now is how will it affect Consumers Energy’s plan moving forward.

People have a variety of concerns over the smart meters, whether it be health related, privacy issues, the potential to double their bills, or that they just want to have a say in what does and doesn’t get installed on their property. Glenn said no matter what the complaint, it doesn’t matter: homeowners should be able to choose what they want installed and with no penalty cost on their decision.

Estimated meter reads can happen for several reasons: it could be because the meter isn't accessible, or because there's a barking dog, or because of dangerous conditions. In some cases, customers wouldn’t have an in-person reading for years at a time, then they were all of a sudden hit with a large bill they couldn’t pay.

The state launched an investigation into Consumers Energy’s billing practices, resulting in Consumers being fined half a million dollars, and forced to come up with a plan to stop the estimated billing. Consumers main solution was to put in smart meters to replace the analog ones. So far, they’ve installed 1.4 million out of 1.8 million in the state.

“The benefits of the meters is that they send us one text message each night letting us know how much electricity each customer has used that means we don’t have to send people in vehicles to address and to walk in yards,” said Dennis McKee, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy.

Glenn, a state Republican, says that people should be allowed to have a say in what gets installed on their property.

“The individual homeowner should be free to choose. In this country people say a man’s home is his castle, or a woman’s home is her castle. If that’s the case, which has historically been in America, then the owner of the castle better be the one that decides what they want put up on the castle, “ Glenn said.

A handful of people have complained to FOX 17 that their bill has doubled since their smart meters were installed. A business owner of a Power Washing Company in Grandville contacted us a year ago, saying he received a nearly $14,000 bill for a 29 day billing cycle with his smart meter. Consumers told us their system controls failed them and inaccurately calculated the bill. Representative Glenn said it’s stories like this that should give customers a choice, but Consumers stands by smart meters as their solution.

“There are a lot of myths and misunderstandings out there on the internet. One of the big ones is somehow this is a government program, and it’s not,” said McKee.

Representative Glenn said people shouldn’t be pushed around by Consumers and bullied into paying fees that don’t benefit them.

“They shouldn’t be forced by a monopoly against whom they homeowner can’t protect themselves by shopping around for an alternative provider for electricity,” said Glenn.

Another part of Glenn’s bill is that the homeowner shouldn’t be charged if they opt out of the smart meter. Right now, those who don’t want a smart meter and don’t notify them appropriately get charged an initial fee of about $120 dollars, and about $64 dollars when they do eventually notify them. Then, the homeowner has to pay a monthly charge of $9.72 after that.

Consumers Energy argues that the costs are necessary because they are not going to put the burden of those costs on the majority of people who are opting to use the new technology.

“99.5% of our customers utilize the new technology. The customers who don’t use the new technology, well, that means they have to continue supporting the people, the products, the fuel that gets our workers across town, and into yards to look at meters,” said McKee.

Glenn’s bill supports the brief filed by Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette a few years back. His brief found no constitutional authority for Consumers to charge any kind of fees at all for anybody who opts out of the smart meters.

“Will it cause our rates to go down? Not necessarily because there are so many elements to us providing energy to our customers,” said McKee.

Schuette said there was no benefit to the homeowner, only to the utility. While the Michigan Public Service Commission ruled against that brief, Glenn is hoping to recharge that effort once again.

“I know there is just a lack of trust, and all the more reason that the individual homeowner should not be at the mercy of the utilities to decide what’s installed on their homes,” said Glenn.

There is another hearing about this bill on March 7th at the House office. Glenn encourages anyone with opinions on this to attend. Meanwhile, Consumers Energy stands by the fact that this is simply a new technology to give their customers an updated and better service.