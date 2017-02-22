Students to evaluate ‘fake news’ in U of Michigan course

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is starting a class this fall that will help students evaluate fake news.
University librarians are partnering with the school’s College of Literature, Science and the Arts to create the class aimed at helping students better critically evaluate news stories. The one-credit class is called “Fake News, Lies and Propaganda: How to Sort Fact from Fiction.”
School officials say one of the reasons the class is so needed right now is because it’s so easy to share information in much greater volume than in the past.
Laurie Alexander is associate university librarian for learning and teaching. She says the goal of the course is to teach students to “approach information with a critical and questioning mind.”
3 comments
Kevin Rahe
Fake news like the idea that being pro-life is anti-woman?
Little Mary
Perhaps they should offer a course in Fake Education, as well.
OnIt
Spot on Mary! They should call it what it is…. Not education, indoctrination. I paid dearly to have a daughter come out of there as a lefty. She didn’t arrive there that way. So as parents sending a child to ‘higher’ learning…..be prepared to not only pay big bucks for the process but suffer the changed child from then on.