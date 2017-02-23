× 13-year-old skateboarder seriously injured in hit-and-run; police searching for driver

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo County are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a teenage skateboarder and drove away from the scene Wednesday evening.

It happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the Colonial Trails Mobile Home Park in Oshtemo Township. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the 13-year-old victim was skateboarding, when an older grey or silver sedan struck him. The driver sped away without stopping. The driver’s side taillight was reportedly not functioning.

The victim suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the vehicle described above, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100