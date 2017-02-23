‘A roof over my kids’ head is what’s important’: Single mom’s tax return Facebook post goes viral

GAFFNEY, S.C. — A single mother’s Facebook post about using her tax return to provide for her kids before herself is going viral.

Christina Knaack, a single mother who works a minimum-wage job to support a 4-month-old and 2-year-old, posted a picture on Wednesday of a $5,400 tax return receipt along with strong words about the money and how she plans to spend it.

“I got back $5,600 on my taxes. Instead of buying my kids the latest Jordans or fancy electronics, I paid my rent for the YEAR,” she wrote. I’m a single mom and I do it all by myself on a minimum wage job. I know that a roof over my kids head is what’s important. My kids don’t want for anything because my priorities are straight. And this also means I will have that extra $450 a month to do things with my kids.”

The majority of the 26,000 comments in the post are positive and applauding Knaack for her sacrifice and selfless parenting.

In 14 hours, the post has more than 155,000 likes and 92,000 shares.