Schools across Kalamazoo County closed Friday due to illness

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — All of Kalamazoo Public Schools are closed Friday because of a widespread illness.

KPS says nearly 1,900 students were absent, sent home sick, or complaining of ill health Thursday. After consulting with the health department, they made the decision to close the district Thursday.

Gull Lake Community Schools and Climax-Scott Community Schools are also closed Friday due to illness.

The Kalamazoo County Health Department says they’re seeing in increase in respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses across the area. Respiratory illnesses may cause sore throat, cough, runny nose, soreness, and fever.

Both illnesses may be contagious, so the health department recommends limiting close contact with sick people, wash hands frequently, and stay home from work and school for at least a day.

Borgess Medical Center says they’ve seen an uptick in flu-like symptoms this week. According to them, the normal incidence of flu this time of year is 600-700 cases a week. Right now, they say they’re seeing 1-2,000 cases per week in all of southwestern Michigan.

The closure will allow students to rest over a three-day weekend, and also give the district the chance to disinfect the building.