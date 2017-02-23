× Brewery Vivant offering limited-edition ‘Fat Tuesday’ beer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are just a few days away from ‘ Fat Tuesday’ and one West Michigan brewery is getting in the spirit with it’s limited-edition Fat Paczki beer.

Brewery Vivant in Grand Rapids says it will start tapping the keg at 3 p.m. on ‘Fat Tuesday’.

This is the second year the brewery has made the Fat Paczki, described as an ale brewed with powdered sugar and prunes.

For the first 100 glasses sold, a mini paczki will be served with the beer.

There are also about 25-30 cases (a four pack) of the beer for $12.99 available for sale to take home with you.