Check your fridge: More Sargento cheese is being recalled

Posted 12:02 PM, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 12:10PM, February 23, 2017
cheese
(CNN) — Another round of Sargento cheese products are being taken off the shelves because of listeria concerns.
The company is recalling seven more types of cheese, including sliced colby, muenster and pepper jack.
The list also includes tomato and basil jack, shredded reduced colby jack, shredded chef blends four-cheese pizzeria and artisan blends double shredded cheddar.
Sargento also says it has ended its relationship with the supplier of those cheeses, Deutsch Kase Haus.
Several other sargento cheese products were recalled last week.
The company says there have been no confirmed illnesses from any of the recalled products.
Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments