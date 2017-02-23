SCHOOL CLOSINGS DUE TO ILLNESS

Crash involving box truck, pedestrian, car, and semi shuts down intersection of 28th & Eastern

Posted 6:04 AM, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 07:36AM, February 23, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A crash involving a box truck, a pedestrian, a car, and semi has a busy Grand Rapids intersection shut down Thursday morning, police say.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 28th St. and Eastern Ave. Police say a box truck knocked a pedestrian into the road, and pulled off to the side. That is when a car came up to the scene and stopped to avoid hitting the pedestrian. A third vehicle -- a semi -- then rear-ended the car that managed to stop, sending it into the pedestrian.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash was cleared by 7:15 a.m.

