Crash involving pedestrian, car, and semi shuts down intersection of 28th & Eastern

Posted 6:04 AM, February 23, 2017
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash involving a pedestrian, a car, and semi has a busy Grand Rapids intersection shut down Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 28th St. and Eastern Ave. Police are still in the process of investigating the circumstances, so it is not yet clear what took place. We spoke with a lieutenant at GRPD, who confirmed that the pedestrian who was struck suffered non life-threatening injuries.

We have a crew at the scene and this post will be updated as more information becomes available.

