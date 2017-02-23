Family Christian to close all stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family Christian Stores announced Thursday it will close its doors after 85 years in business.

The closures impact 240 locations across the country, including seven in West Michigan.

The business is the largest retailer of Christian-themed merchandise, but owners say they’ve seen declining sales over the years. They filed for bankruptcy in 2015.

Family Christian employs about 3,000 people. They say they are grateful to all of their workers and customers over the years.