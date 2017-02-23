Watch: Rep. Justin Amash Town Hall in Battle Creek

Former MSU, USA Gymnastics doctor hears sexual assault charges

Posted 11:45 AM, February 23, 2017, by

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sports doctor charged with sexually assaulting nine young gymnasts is hearing the charges against him at a pair of arraignments.

Dr. Larry Nassar was charged Wednesday with 22 crimes in Ingham and Eaton counties. He appeared Thursday morning in an Ingham court and will appear in another court by video.

Nassar won’t be released. He’s in jail without bond in an unrelated child pornography case in western Michigan.

Nassar was a sports doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He’s charged with molesting young gymnasts who came to him for treatments for hip and back injuries.

Separately, dozens of former female athletes, mostly gymnasts, are suing him for alleged assaults at Michigan State, a Lansing-area gymnastics club and elsewhere. Nassar has denied wrongdoing.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment