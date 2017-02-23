High-speed chase in Hartford ends with cruiser hitting fire hydrant

HARTFORD, Mich. — A driver is on the run after speeding away from a traffic stop, starting a chase that ended with a police cruiser crashing into a fire hydrant.

Van Buren County deputies say it started with a report made to the sheriff’s office about a crash that happened on Red Arrow Highway near 65th in Hartford Township. A caller said she was hit by a maroon-colored Chevrolet Tahoe that drove away. Later, they found a similar vehicle and pulled the driver over.

During the stop, deputies say the suspect accelerated away from as they were about to make contact. The driver was reportedly driving very fast through neighborhoods and the Hartford School parking lot, where children were playing. Deputies say they kept their distance to limit the amount of harm that could have been done.

During the chase, the suspect vehicle ran a stop sign near where a Hartford City officer was assisting. This caused the officer to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a fire hydrant. He was hurt and his car badly damaged, but he was later treated and released from the hospital.



The pursuit was terminated for safety reasons after that. The sheriff’s office is asking the public to call them or the Hartford City police with any information about the driver that may lead to an arrest. They’re looking for a maroon, 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, with various stickers on the back.