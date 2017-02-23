SCHOOL CLOSINGS DUE TO ILLNESS

House leader claims committee chair lied, replaces him

Posted 9:10 AM, February 23, 2017

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The fallout over Michigan House Republicans’ failure to pass an income tax cut is already underway.

GOP House Speaker Tom Leonard announced after 3 a.m. Thursday that he removed Republican Rep. Jason Sheppard of Temperance as chairman of the Financial Services Committee. Leonard says Sheppard, who voted against a bill to cut the 4.25 percent income tax to 3.9 percent over four years, told him he would vote yes.

Leonard says in statement that it’s “unacceptable” that Sheppard “lied” about his position. Sheppard could not immediately be reached to comment.

The House early Thursday fell three votes short of the 55 needed to move the legislation to the Senate.

Leonard named Republican Rep. Diana Farrington of Utica the new chairwoman of the committee. Sheppard will no longer serve on the panel.

