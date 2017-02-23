Watch: Rep. Justin Amash Town Hall in Battle Creek

Improving elements in your home with spray paint

Posted 12:11 PM, February 23, 2017

Sometimes we get sick of the elements in our home and just want to throw them away. If you don't have the heart to toss out your stuff, try some of these hacks on how to make them like-new again just by using a can of spray paint!

Ceiling Fan 

If you're taking the fan down,why not make some improvements while you're cleaning it? Wash the blades, lay them flat, remove the individual decor, and star spray painting. Once you have the color or design you like, reassemble it and hang it up.

Trash Can

Hard to fathom spending a lot of money on a trash can when it's literally just holding trash. Give the boring rubber can a big makeover by just using an inexpensive can of spray paint. Make sure the paint works on plastic if that's what your trash can is made of so the paint doesn't easily come off.

Rugs

Any boring rug can become vibrant with a nice stencil and some spray paint. Create your own stencil out of card stock or buy one, spray some adhesive on the back of the stencil to keep it in place, then spray away! Give it plenty of time to dry before laying out in the living room.

