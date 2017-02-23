Justice Department may crack down on legalized marijuana

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is suggesting the Trump administration may crack down on states that have legalized recreational marijuana.
Spicer says during a press briefing Thursday that the issue rests with the Justice Department. But he says, “I do believe that you’ll see greater enforcement of it.”
He adds that it’s “something that the Department of Justice I think will be further looking into.”
President Donald Trump said as a candidate that he supports medical marijuana. But Spicer says there’s a big difference between that and the recreational use of the drug.
The Justice Department has several options available, including filing lawsuits on the grounds that state laws regulating pot are unconstitutional because they are pre-empted by federal law.
1 Comment
No PC For Me
Leave it alone Mr President. The so called “war on drugs” concerning weed is a huge waste of money.
I don’t smoke, I don’t have a card BUT I had a friend with cancer and i’m a convert. I can swear weed made him feel better and extended his life.
So i’m pro weed even while not being a pot head myself, I saw the benefits first hand.
And second, it cost us tax payers way too much money to jail someone over a joint. Legalize it and spend the cash on the real drug problems like crack, meth and the other “real” drugs.