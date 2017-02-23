Kent District Library offers more than free book rentals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thrifty Thursdays always highlight a deal at one of the local businesses here in West Michigan, but Kent District Library has a sweet deal that lasts all year round that's pretty hard to beat.

Kent District Library card holders can access all kinds of material and services at any of their locations, and everything is free. People can rent out books, movies, video games, comic books, game consoles, and so much more.

During the summer, Kent District Library has bikes and helmets people can rent out for a few hours a day.

If you don't come to the library to check-out an item, then come check out their free events. From cupcake decorating to root beer making to book clubs to live music, there are unique events happening at the library for all ages.

For more information on services and events for their 18 branches, visit KDL.org.