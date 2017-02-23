Man found naked, hanging upside down from Mississippi tree

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. – Firefighters freed a Mississippi man Tuesday night after he somehow wound up hanging upside down from a tree.

Authorities said they found Shawn Treadaway, of New Albany, completely naked with a cable wrapped around him. WTVA reports that he was left dangling from the tree in a wooded area of Blue Springs for more than four hours.

Treadaway’s girlfriend knocked on doors until she found a resident named Jerry Feathers who agreed to help.

“I was thinking my brother was in trouble so I go out there to help,” Feathers told WTVA. “After about three minutes in the woods I saw this man hanging upside down in the tree butt naked.”

Firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene, where they cut away tree branches and used a ladder and rope to safely bring him to the ground.

According to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards, Treadaway explained to a deputy that he was searching for a dog and decided to scale the tree, when he slipped and fell.

Edwards said Treadaway may have lost his clothing as he was falling, but it’s unclear why he had the cable.

Treadaway was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.