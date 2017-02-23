Income tax cut bill fails in Michigan House

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Michigan House has defeated legislation to lower the state’s income tax.

The bill that fell three votes short of passage early Thursday would lower the 4.25 percent tax to 4.05 percent by 2019 and then to 3.9 percent by 2021 as long as the state savings, or rainy day, fund is not below $1 billion.

Eleven Republicans joined all but one Democrat in opposing the legislation.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder has voiced concerns about the budget implications of a tax cut.

Conservatives say Michigan’s income tax should return to 3.9 percent, where it was as recently as 2007 before being increased to address a budget deficit.