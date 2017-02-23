Income tax cut bill fails in Michigan House

Posted 9:06 AM, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 09:22AM, February 23, 2017

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Michigan House has defeated legislation to lower the state’s income tax.

The bill that fell three votes short of passage early Thursday would lower the 4.25 percent tax to 4.05 percent by 2019 and then to 3.9 percent by 2021 as long as the state savings, or rainy day, fund is not below $1 billion.

Eleven Republicans joined all but one Democrat in opposing the legislation.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder has voiced concerns about the budget implications of a tax cut.

Conservatives say Michigan’s income tax should return to 3.9 percent, where it was as recently as 2007 before being increased to address a budget deficit.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments