Watch: Rep. Justin Amash Town Hall in Battle Creek

Newaygo man dies in crash during an apparent medical episode

Posted 1:06 PM, February 23, 2017, by
MSP CRUISER

AETNA TWP., Mich. — An 88-year-old Newaygo man has died after crashing his car Wednesday.

It happened on NB US-131 near Jefferson Road in Mecosta County just before 5 p.m.

Deputies say James Howard Kellogg likely suffered a medical episode before his car went off the road, striking a median and a large tree.

Kellogg was taken to Spectrum Hospital in Big Rapids where he died.

Neither alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in this crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s