Newaygo man dies in crash during an apparent medical episode

AETNA TWP., Mich. — An 88-year-old Newaygo man has died after crashing his car Wednesday.

It happened on NB US-131 near Jefferson Road in Mecosta County just before 5 p.m.

Deputies say James Howard Kellogg likely suffered a medical episode before his car went off the road, striking a median and a large tree.

Kellogg was taken to Spectrum Hospital in Big Rapids where he died.

Neither alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in this crash.