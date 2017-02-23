× Pair accused of invading home, tying up and robbing women

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men are in jail accused of breaking into a Bedford Township home, tying up the two women inside, and robbing them. Police tracked the pair down to a local hotel and arrested them within 30 minutes.

One of the victims was treated at Bronson Hospital for a possible broken ankle.

The break-in took place around 3 a.m. at a home on Baughman Court in Bedford Township. After the women were tied up and robbed, the pair was tracked by police dog to a point where it’s believed they took a vehicle.

Following up an information gathered, police first located a suspect at a local hotel and later caught the second suspect in the laundry room of the hotel. The vehicle was located and police found evidence from the crime scene.

Because a knife was used in the crime, charges include armed robbery.

Detectives and lab personnel from the Battle Creek Police Department were involved in the investigation.