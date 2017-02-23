Photos: Cast your vote for Whitecaps’ next craziest menu item

Posted 9:14 AM, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:48AM, February 23, 2017

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — From fried bubble gum to a peanut butter and jelly sandwich covered in Doritos, the West Michigan Whitecaps’ next craziest menu item is now up to you.

All you have to do is head to the Whitecaps’ website and cast your vote for one of the ten fan creations.

Voting is open until March 3 at 4 p.m.

The winner will be announced later next month and the item will be sold at the concession stand starting this year.

2 comments