Pistons rally from 18 down, beat Hornets 114-108 in OT

AUBURN HILLS, MI - JANUARY 05: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 of the Detroit Pistons ties to drive around Marvin Williams #2 of the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at the Palace of Auburn Hills on January 5, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Detroit won the game 115-114.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 33 points, including three 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter during a pulsating Detroit rally, and the Pistons outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 114-108 in overtime Thursday night.

Caldwell-Pope scored Detroit’s last 11 points of regulation, and his 3-pointer with 18.2 seconds to play tied the game at 100. Kemba Walker scored Charlotte’s final nine points of the fourth, but the Pistons forced him to give up the ball on the last possession, and Marco Belinelli missed a 3-pointer that could have won it.

Detroit, which was behind by 18 in the third quarter, never trailed in the overtime. Caldwell-Pope’s 3-pointer with 55 seconds remaining put the Pistons up 110-102.

Charlotte led 85-70 at the start of the fourth but missed 14 of its first 15 shots in the period, enabling Detroit to cut into the lead.

Walker scored 34 points. Tobias Harris had 25 for the Pistons.

 

