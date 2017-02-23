Pursuit ends in rollover and 3 arrests

WYOMING, Mich. — A police pursuit that at times exceeded 100 miles per hour ended in Wyoming with the suspects’ car rolling over on Byron Center Avenue near 44th Street. Three people were quickly arrested.

The pursuit started in Ottawa County, when Ottawa County deputies responded to a call on a home invasion in the Borculo area. Units arriving on the scene actually saw the suspect vehicle leaving and tried to stop them. The suspects took off and police followed.

At times, pursuit speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour and over 90 on Fillmore Street as the pursuit headed east.

Police tried using stop sticks at a spot on Fillmore Street as the pursuit entered Georgetown Township, but that failed. The pursuit continued into more densely populated areas of Jenison, Grandville, and finally Wyoming. A sheriff captain told FOX 17 the pursuit was slowed by having officers drop back, knowing that units ahead would keep eyes on the suspects. So the pursuit through Grandville and Wyoming was considerably slower.

Ottawa County Sheriff Capt. John Wolffis said the decision to continue the pursuit was deliberate: “We have to weigh in the factors. This was a home invasion. The suspects were believed to be armed. There was a risk to the public here if they weren’t captured.”

The chase ended when the suspect driver lost control in front of Ramblewood Apartments in Wyoming. The crash destroyed the sign for Ramblewood Apartment homes and left the vehicle on its roof.

The female driver and two male passengers were arrested.