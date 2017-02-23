Soaring Eagle is the place to be for Spring Break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zoo Weekend is happening on February 24 and 25. there will be panda bear, leopard, giraffe and flamingo crafts, and more story time!

Plus it's never too late to start making plans for spring break! . On March 24 for their "Once Upon a Spring Break" event there will be appearances by Belle, The Beast, Peter Pan, and other fun characters. The packages include hotel rooms, dining credits, and water park passes.

R&B group Tony! Toni! Tone! is going to be at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on Saturday, March 18. They're best known for "Top the Charts" in the late 80s and early 90s. Tickets start at $25 and are currently on sale.

Actor and stand-up comedian Chris Tucker is taking the stage at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on April 22. Tucker is best known for playing the role of detective James Carter in the "Rush Hour" film series. Tickets are now on sale and start at $34.

Also, Ramon Ayala and Ruben Ramos are headed to Mount Pleasant on May 6. Ramon is a well known Mexican musician, composer and songwriter. He has recorded over one hundred albums for which he has received four Grammy awards. Ruben is an American Tejano music performer. Beginning his music career in the late 1960s, Ruben's fame has grown throughout the years as he formed his own distinct sound of music. Tickets for both concerts go on sale Saturday, February 25.

Journey, one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, are making their way to Soaring Eagle Casino this summer! On June 24, Journey, along with special guest Asia, will be playing some of the best-known songs in modern music. Journey started back in 1973 and have since earned 19 Top 40 Singles and 25 gold and platinum albums. Tickets are currently on sale for these shows.

Coming to Soaring Eagle on April 29 is Maze and Frankie Beverly. The group is known as an American Soul band, and they established themselves in San Francisco in the late 1970s. Some of their songs include "Before I Let You Go" and "I Wanna Thank You."