Store names smoothie after Ada teen killed in polo accident

WELLINGTON, Fla. — After Ada teenager Donovan Stratemann was killed during a polo match in Florida last week, a store is naming his favorite smoothie after him.

Employees at the Tropical Smoothie Café in Wellington tell FOX 17 that they have renamed his favorite “Sunny Day” smoothie to represent Stratemann by calling it the “D-man smoothie” through this weekend.

People who have purchased the smoothie have been uploading a picture to social media with #dmansmoothie.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Donovan Stratemann, 17, died at 3:30 p.m. Thursday Feb. 16 when his horse collided with another horse. The two fell and his horse landed on top of him during a match at the Santa Clara Polo Club just outside Wellington. Stratemann was resuscitated by rescue workers and was airlifted to the Delray Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Stratemann family lives in Ada but resides in Florida during the winter polo season. Stratemann’s father, Chris, is the manager of the U.S. Open Championship Orchard Hill polo team, which is owned by Steve Van Andel, also of Ada.

Stratemann is survived by his father and mother, Chris and Sonia Healy Stratemann, and two sisters, Alexandra and Maya.

In the wake of Stratemann’s death, the United States Polo Association released the following statement:

“The USPA along with the entire polo community extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Stratemann family and friends. It is our hope that solace can be found in the endless outpouring of support from our beloved polo community during this difficult time. Our ability to come together in times of grief is a tribute to the incredible sport we all cherish. Donovan will forever be in our hearts.”