Two killed in wrong-way crash involving three vehicles on US-131

Posted 10:49 PM, February 23, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

WYOMING, Mich. — Two people are dead after a wrong-way driver caused a crash that ended up involving three vehicles late Thursday night, according to Michigan State Police.

It happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. on northbound US-131 near 28th St. in Wyoming. Police say someone was driving in the wrong direction and crashed into another vehicle.  A third driver was unable to avoid the collision and ended up crashing as well. Two people were killed in the incident. Police are not identifying the victims at this time.

The northbound lanes of US-131 were shut down in the area of the crash for several hours while police investigated.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment