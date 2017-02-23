Two killed in wrong-way crash involving three vehicles on US-131

WYOMING, Mich. — Two people are dead after a wrong-way driver caused a crash that ended up involving three vehicles late Thursday night, according to Michigan State Police.

It happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. on northbound US-131 near 28th St. in Wyoming. Police say someone was driving in the wrong direction and crashed into another vehicle. A third driver was unable to avoid the collision and ended up crashing as well. Two people were killed in the incident. Police are not identifying the victims at this time.

The northbound lanes of US-131 were shut down in the area of the crash for several hours while police investigated.