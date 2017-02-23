VW exec arrested in US emissions scandal appears in court

Posted 2:47 PM, February 23, 2017, by

DETROIT (AP) — A Volkswagen executive who was arrested in the U.S. before he could fly home to Germany has appeared in Detroit federal court on charges related to the company’s emissions scandal.

A not-guilty plea was entered Thursday on Oliver Schmidt’s behalf. He’s charged with conspiracy and other crimes in Volkswagen’s scheme to sell nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles that didn’t meet U.S. pollution standards. The company is expected to plead guilty on March 10.

Schmidt was manager of a VW office in suburban Detroit from 2012 to 2015. He was arrested at the Miami airport on Jan. 7 after a vacation in Florida and Cuba.

Schmidt is in custody without bond. His lawyer plans to seek his release. Five other VW executives charged in the case are in Germany.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s