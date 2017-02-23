Wintry mix for parts of West Michigan tonight

West Michigan – A strong storm system will bring rain to the area tonight with the chance of a period of freezing rain north of Grand Rapids.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight to 11 AM Friday. Rain will become possible late this evening, and change over to snow, sleet, and freezing rain overnight. Areas North of M-20 will see the best chance of some freezing rain, with up to a quarter of an inch possible.

A short period of heavy snow could occur with 1-3 inches possible by daybreak. All precipitation will change over to rain Friday morning as

temperatures warm above freezing.



Our computer model has a band of freezing rain and rain at 4 AM from northern Newaygo county into Mecosta county.



The computer model at 6 AM moves the freezing rain north and changes the freezing rain to rain for most of West Michigan.



Ice totals should be relatively light with most of the advisory area receiving less than .10″ of accumulation.