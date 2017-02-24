3 charged after home invasion, high speed chase

HOLLAND, Mich. — Three people have been charged after a home invasion and high speed police chase that went through Ottawa and Kent counties.

Jacqualine Nicole Jumper, Edward Santiago Montelongo and Sidney James Woods Jr. were arraigned Friday in Holland, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the police chase started Thursday morning in Ottawa County when the sheriff’s department responded to a call of a home invasion in the 6600 block of Longwood Drive in Olive Township.

Units arriving on the scene actually saw the suspect vehicle leaving and tried to stop them. The suspects took off and police followed. Officials say Jumper was the driver of the vehicle.

At times, pursuit speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour and over 90 on Fillmore Street as the pursuit headed east.

Police tried using stop sticks at a spot on Fillmore Street as the pursuit entered Georgetown Township, but that failed. The pursuit continued into more densely populated areas of Jenison, Grandville, and finally Wyoming.

A sheriff captain told FOX 17 the pursuit was slowed by having officers drop back, knowing that units ahead would keep eyes on the suspects. So the pursuit through Grandville and Wyoming was considerably slower.

Ottawa County Sheriff Capt. John Wolffis said the decision to continue the pursuit was deliberate: “We have to weigh in the factors. This was a home invasion. The suspects were believed to be armed. There was a risk to the public here if they weren’t captured.”

The chase ended when police say Jumper lost control in front of Ramblewood Apartments in Wyoming. The crash destroyed the sign for Ramblewood Apartment homes and left the vehicle on its roof.

Jumper is charged with second-degree home invasion, fleeing and eluding police, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and operating a vehicle with the presence of a controlled substance in her blood. The two men are also charged with second-degree home invasion, and Montelongo faces an additional charge of firearm possession.

All three suspects remain behind bars without bond. Investigators say they were out on bond on unrelated charges at the time of the home invasion.