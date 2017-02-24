Admirals Down Griffins 5-3

Posted 11:25 PM, February 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:29PM, February 24, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Goalie Jared Coreau was back with the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night with the Red Wings on their bye week. The Griffins made a late push, but the Milwaukee Admirals would hold them off as they won 5-3.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s