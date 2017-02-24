× Battle Creek home invasion suspect arrested after being held at gunpoint by homeowner

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 29-year-old man from Paw Paw has been arrested after police in Battle Creek say he broke into someone’s house and tried to escape before the homeowner noticed him.

It happened about 7:00 a.m. Friday in the 12000 block of Sonoma Road.

Officers say at one point the homeowner had the suspect at gunpoint in the basement of the home. Police say shots were fired at the suspect but did not hit him and he took off running.

Authorities began searching the immediate area with the help of K-9 units and found the suspect crossing Beckley Road.

Police say he tried to escape from officers but was later arrested.

No one was injured in the incident.