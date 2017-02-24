Battle Creek man arrested after stabbing his son
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek say a father is facing felony assault charges after allegedly stabbing his son during an argument early Friday.
It happened in the first block of Arthur Street about 1:45 a.m.
Officers say they found the victim, only identified as a 36-year-old Battle Creek man, with a stab wound to his abdomen.
His father, identified as a 60-year-old Battle Creek man, was found outside the home and taken into custody.
The victim was taken to Bronson Hospital and is listed in stable condition.
