Battle Creek man arrested after stabbing his son

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek say a father is facing felony assault charges after allegedly stabbing his son during an argument early Friday.

It happened in the first block of Arthur Street about 1:45 a.m.

Officers say they found the victim, only identified as a 36-year-old Battle Creek man, with a stab wound to his abdomen.

His father, identified as a 60-year-old Battle Creek man, was found outside the home and taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Bronson Hospital and is listed in stable condition.